China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $12.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

