China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.85. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

