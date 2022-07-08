China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

