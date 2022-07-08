Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDTX. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. On average, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $307,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.