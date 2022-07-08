Citigroup (C) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.