City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) versus Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Critical Contrast

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. City Office REIT pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macerich pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares City Office REIT and Macerich’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $164.04 million 3.38 $484.39 million $10.25 1.24 Macerich $847.44 million 2.33 $14.26 million $0.20 45.90

City Office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for City Office REIT and Macerich, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Macerich 5 2 3 0 1.80

City Office REIT currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.47%. Macerich has a consensus target price of $16.55, suggesting a potential upside of 80.28%. Given Macerich’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Risk and Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 271.64% 83.29% 33.38% Macerich 4.66% 1.29% 0.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Macerich on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

