ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.60 on Friday. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
