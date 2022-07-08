ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

