Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $26,397.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,683.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,757 shares of company stock worth $109,560 and have sold 5,769 shares worth $129,358. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth $623,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,399,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

