Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Financial Survey

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colgate-Palmolive and Waldencast Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 1 12 2 0 2.07 Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus price target of $83.92, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Waldencast Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $17.42 billion 3.82 $2.17 billion $2.42 32.83 Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Waldencast Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 11.70% 296.77% 17.00% Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -2.95%

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Waldencast Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.