Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Trading Down 0.1%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 21,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 36,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAA. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

