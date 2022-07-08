Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.60.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

