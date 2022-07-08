Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,685 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.32 and a 200 day moving average of $288.60. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

