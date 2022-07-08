Comparing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sanara MedTech and Milestone Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -36.63% -31.14% -26.84% Milestone Scientific -76.86% -47.99% -38.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Milestone Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 8.41 -$7.92 million ($1.32) -19.29 Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 7.57 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -9.50

Milestone Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Milestone Scientific on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company also provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a single layer sheet of amnion tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

