Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 95.76%.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

