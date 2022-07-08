Contrasting Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Pegasystems alerts:

This table compares Pegasystems and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -4.46% -10.05% -2.88% LiveRamp -6.40% 0.69% 0.57%

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pegasystems and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 5 2 0 2.29 LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $94.44, suggesting a potential upside of 86.91%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.21 billion 3.41 -$63.04 million ($0.72) -70.18 LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.69 -$33.83 million ($0.50) -56.64

LiveRamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Pegasystems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.