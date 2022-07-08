Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNM opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

