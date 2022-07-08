Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

