Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.