Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Credit Suisse Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,516 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 158,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 191,753 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.