CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRSP opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.91. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $146.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.