Critical Survey: Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) versus Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Boomer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Boomer $11.47 million 0.11 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Global Business Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boomer.

Volatility & Risk

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boomer has a beta of 54.76, indicating that its share price is 5,376% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and Boomer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boomer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.32%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Boomer.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Boomer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group (Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Boomer (Get Rating)

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

