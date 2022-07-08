Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Crown by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Crown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.04 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.69%.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.30.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

