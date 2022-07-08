CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.30. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

