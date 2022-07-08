Cwm LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after acquiring an additional 397,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after acquiring an additional 379,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after acquiring an additional 233,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2,606.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after buying an additional 215,595 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

