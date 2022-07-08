Cwm LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.