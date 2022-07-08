Cwm LLC Acquires 589 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $116.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.34.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

