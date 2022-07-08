Cwm LLC Acquires 6,225 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $64.68 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.