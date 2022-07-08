Cwm LLC Acquires 818 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $138.68 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

