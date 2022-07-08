Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

