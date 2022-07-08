Cwm LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $1,577,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.9% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.