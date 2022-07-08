Cwm LLC Buys 245 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cwm LLC increased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

UFP Industries stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

