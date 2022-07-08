Cwm LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 198.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Devon Energy stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

