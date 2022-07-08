Cwm LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.3% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.8% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

