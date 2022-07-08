Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.15) to £115 ($139.26) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.52) to £111 ($134.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.