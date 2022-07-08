Cwm LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $152,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,839,000 after buying an additional 817,400 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,650,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.