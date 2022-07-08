Cwm LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $106.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

