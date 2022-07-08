Cwm LLC Has $669,000 Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 127.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 556,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 27,630 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 191,257 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 419,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

