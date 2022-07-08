Cwm LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 10,020.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after purchasing an additional 788,764 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $11,177,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,916,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 83,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 459,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 37,392 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

