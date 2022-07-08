Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.1% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,254.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,549.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

