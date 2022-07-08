Cwm LLC Purchases 1,806 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of ADM opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.