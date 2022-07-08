Cwm LLC Purchases 453 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cwm LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST opened at $320.26 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.