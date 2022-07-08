Cwm LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $284.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.00.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

