Cwm LLC Purchases 893 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.91.

Shares of SWKS opened at $98.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.