Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $125.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average of $125.67. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

