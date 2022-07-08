Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 64.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $88.24 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

