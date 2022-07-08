Cwm LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

