Cwm LLC Sells 159,476 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,476 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.04 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

