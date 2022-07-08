Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,599.09.

Shares of MELI opened at $721.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $758.20 and a 200 day moving average of $988.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

