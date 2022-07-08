Darden Restaurants (DRI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI):

6/27/2022 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $124.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

6/24/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $134.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $172.00 to $155.00.

6/17/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $143.00 to $135.00.

6/16/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $140.00.

6/15/2022 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/15/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $153.00 to $136.00.

6/15/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $136.00.

6/14/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $134.00.

6/9/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $143.00.

5/26/2022 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $117.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03.

Get Darden Restaurants Inc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.